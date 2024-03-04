Traffic lights, signage being installed at Lakeland intersection where teen was killed

LAKELAND, Fla. — Improvements are being made to a dangerous Lakeland intersection months after a teenager was killed on his way to school.

Ovidio Aguiar is relieved to see traffic lights being installed near his subdivision, but he wonders why it took so long.

“I’m glad they finally decided to put traffic lights in the intersection. I know the neighbors have been pushing for that to be done sooner,” said Aguiar.

Aguiar lives in Riverstone at the intersection of West Pipkin Road and Medulla Road. He said car crashes happen there almost daily.

“Many accidents and even a fatality that unfortunately had to happen before they took action and placed the traffic light in that intersection,” Aguiar said.

Jaxon Crabtree, 15, also lived at Riverstone. He was riding his bike to Central Florida Aerospace Academy on December 5, 2023, when he was hit and killed by a bus on West Pipkin Road and Medulla Road.

Polk County officials previously told ABC Action News the developer of Riverstone is responsible for adding a traffic signal at the intersection. Officials said installation of that signal was delayed due to supply chain issues.

"It has been a coordinated effort between the city, county, and the developer,” said Jay Jarvis, Polk County Roads & Drainage Division.

Jarvis said they collaborated to expedite the installation of the traffic light.

“One of the big issues we’re having is control boxes are taking 12-18 months to get when you order them,” Jarvis said. “The county had gotten our order from last year come in the end of 2023. So, we had a control box and told the developers we would provide our box, and when you get your box, you give it to us.”

He said the traffic light will be functional by March 20. Crews are also making the street more pedestrian-friendly.

“The county has also done increased pedestrian signage. We’re also in the process of working on a sidewalk connection to the north, up to the school,” Jarvis said.

These improvements will be completed before next school year, making the road safer for both students and drivers.