Three killed in head-on Lake Wales crash

LAKE WALES, Fla. — Three people were killed in a head-on Lake Wales crash on Saturday after one driver attempted to pass another vehicle in the oncoming lane, authorities said.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash that occurred on Saturday at about 9:50 p.m. on State Road 60 East.

Hannah Wieser, 22, of Winter Haven, was driving a 2015 Ford Flex westbound on State Road 60 East, east of County Road 630, and behind a blue Kia van occupied by visitors from England.

According to a Sheriff’s Office press release, Wieser entered the eastbound lane to pass the Kia. When doing so, she struck a Ford F-150 that was traveling east, head-on.

In the Ford were 54-year-old Luis Rodriguez and 52-year-old Jomar Maldonado, of Port St. Lucie, as well as their 3-year-old grandson, Jaydyn.

The crash killed Weisner in the Flex, and Rodriguez and Maldonado in the pick-up truck, the release stated.

Jaydyn was strapped into his car seat in the backseat of the truck and survived the crash. He was transported to a local hospital and was expected to make a full recovery, the release stated.

The Kia struck Wieser’s car after the crash but suffered minimal damage.

The family from Port St. Lucie were returning home from Busch Gardens, Sheriff’s Office officials said.

The family from England were at River Ranch and heading back to their rental in Haines City.

The investigation is ongoing.