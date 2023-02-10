Lakeland's Texas Cattle Company raising proceeds for displaced employees with 'Steak by the Lake' packages

LAKELAND, Fla. — Lakeland's Texas Cattle Company is raising proceeds for its employees, displaced by a recent fire, by selling packages of steaks to cook at home.

The "Steak by the Lake" packages will be sold Tuesday, February 14, and Wednesday, February 15, from 2-6:30 p.m.

On the restaurant's website, it said all proceeds will go to employees.

The packages include:



8oz fillet mignon package for two: $59

8oz fillet mignon package for four: $105

16oz prime New York strip package for two: $64

16oz prime New York strip package for four: $114

All steaks will be sold uncooked and individually packaged. Also included are signature house dressing, proprietary seasoning and sweet butter cake for two.

Peju Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon is also available for purchase with any package for $45 a bottle.

The popular restaurant, a staple in Lakeland for more than 50 years, was shut down earlier this week after an early morning fire. The closure leaves 80 employees temporarily out of work.