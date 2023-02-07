Fire shuts down popular Lakeland steakhouse

LAKELAND, Fla. — Texas Cattle Company, a popular family-owned restaurant in Lakeland, is temporarily shut down after a fire.

"We are sad to announce that Texas Cattle Company in Lakeland is temporarily closed due to a fire in the building that has since been contained," a Facebook post on Tuesday read. "Thank you for your support during this time. We look forward to reopening and serving you again soon!"

Their social media also stated that since the fire occurred after hours, no one was injured. An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire.

The Lakeland Fire Department said firefighters responded to the scene around 1 a.m., and the fire was under control by 3:30 a.m.

For the latest updates on their status, click here.