Suspects allegedly targeted heavy equipment at Home Depot stores across Florida

LAKELAND, Fla. — A theft and fraud scheme costing one business hundreds of thousands of dollars was broken up by a multi-agency investigation called "Operation Heavy Lift."

The Polk County Sheriff's Office, along with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, said six suspects filled out rental forms for heavy equipment from Home Depot stores across the state, failed to return the equipment and then sold the equipment on social media.

According to the Polk County Sheriff's Office, the thefts targeted Toro Dingo utility loaders, stump grinders, trenches and mini-excavators (and the trailers used to move them).

The thefts occurred in multiple counties, including Hillsborough, Pinellas, Polk, Broward and 12 others. The group allegedly committed at least 50 thefts, with a total loss to Home Depot of almost $1.1 million.

The six suspects face charges including grand theft, scheming to defraud, and dealing in stolen property.