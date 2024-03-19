Suspect in deadly shooting that killed a 3-year-old child turned himself in

LAKELAND, Fla. — The Lakeland Police Department has been searching for two suspects after a deadly shooting that killed a 3-year-old. One of the suspects turned himself in on Tuesday, according to the Lakeland Police Department.

A release said that Kevarius Green, 30, turned himself into the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office around 11:20 a.m. with his attorney.

Green was wanted on several charges including two counts of first-degree murder, shooting into an occupied vehicle and attempted first degree murder.

The shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. on March 11 at the Cambridge Cove Apartments in Lakeland.

Police are still searching for 22-year-old Demarius Wilson.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Demarius Wilson for tampering with evidence.

Police said Green and Kemarius Wilson, Demarius's brother, were in a Dodge Challenger and pulled into the apartment complex.

Detectives said Green was armed with a rifle and fired shots into a Toyota RAV4 where a mother, her boyfriend and two children were sitting inside.

"The second suspect exited the Challenger and approached the RAV4 and at some point shots were exchanged between the male that was sitting in the RAV4 in the front passenger seat, starting to return fire while the female who was in the driver's seat of the RAV4, Ms. Baez fled the vehicle with the infant, the 3-month-old," said Police Chief Sam Taylor.

The shooting killed 3-year-old Jaquez Norton who was in the backseat of the RAV4. A passenger in the RAV4 was also shot and remains hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

Police said Green also shot his accomplice, Kemarius Wilson, and the two drove off in the Dodge Challenger.

“We have rounds that went through the front windshield, through the front passenger seat. That's where they struck the 3-year-old who was sitting in the back seat behind the passenger seat,” Taylor said.

Police said Demarius Wilson was in the Challenger before and after the shooting and attempted to hide the Dodge Challenger. Police located the 2014 Challenger on a nearby street at a relative's house. He is wanted for tampering with evidence.

"Demarius Wilson was seen running from the Challenger after it was hidden between the two houses after the shooting as well," said Chief Taylor.

Police said Kemarius Wilson was dropped off at Lakeland Regional Health and later died.

Detectives believe the parties involved were all familiar with each other.

“We feel like they knew each other. We have a pretty good reason. It wasn’t just a random act. They were interested in that vehicle and the people inside that vehicle,” Taylor said.

Anyone with information about Wilson's whereabouts is asked to call Lakeland Police at 863-834-6900 or Heartland Crime Stoppers at 800-226-8477. Wilson is considered armed and dangerous.