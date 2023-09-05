'Very violent, very dangerous man:' Suspect critical after officer-involved shooting in Polk Co., sheriff says

BARTOW, Fla. — A man is in "significantly" critical condition at Lakeland Regional Hospital after an officer-involved shooting in Bartow on Monday, according to Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd.

Judd and Bartow Police Chief Andy Ray said the shooting happened just before 4 p.m. along U.S. 98, near the intersection of Ernest Smith Boulevard.

According to Judd, the incident started earlier in the day with an armed carjacking and led to several car crashes, more attempted carjacking, and ended when the suspect was shot by officers with Bartow Police.

The suspect, identified by Judd as Joshua Walker, 32, is in the hospital. He was shot at least two times in the torso, authorities said. Judd said his condition is "severely critical."

Ray said Bartow Police were called just before 4 p.m. to an "armed disturbance." The caller reported a person waving a gun around and threatening people with it near Bartow Ford.

As they were driving, Ray said officers saw a man walking south along U.S. 98 who matched the suspect description. The officers pulled over and got out to confront the man.

Ray said there was some brief dialogue before Walker turned toward a ditch near the shoulder of the road, took a few steps, and then pulled out a pistol and pointed it at the officers. Ray said both officers fired their guns.

The officers rendered aid and called for an ambulance, which took Walker to Lakeland Regional, where he remains at this time.

WFTS

Judd said the situation initially started earlier that afternoon when Walker got into a "conflict" with his mother where she lives in Highlands City.

Judd said Walker told his mother he needed her car because he had outstanding warrants and needed to leave. When she refused to give him her vehicle, Judd said Walker pulled out a gun, pointed it at his head, and threatened to do "suicide by cop."

Walker left the home. Judd said his mother didn't call authorities.

According to the sheriff, Walker went a few blocks away to a liquor store, where he carjacked a couple around 3:45 p.m.

Judd said Walker drove the stolen car south on U.S. 98, and as he neared the intersection of Ernest Smith Boulevard, he tried to ram through two other vehicles. Judd said he hit a large dually pick-up truck and caused significant damage.

After that crash, the stolen vehicle Walker was driving went into the northbound lanes and hit another car. Judd said the car was destroyed at that point, so Walker got out and tried to carjack two other vehicles but was unsuccessful.

At that time, Judd said Walker turned to run southbound in the northbound lanes, and that's when Bartow Police got the call for the disturbance.

Judd said the officers with Bartow Police had no idea they were responding to a call about a "very violent, very dangerous man" who threatened suicide by cop.

"This is a sorry individual who wanted to create all kinds of havoc in the community, and the police stopped him today, just like they should," Judd said.

Also on Monday, the sheriff's office responded to an incident where a father was accused of killing his 16-year-old son in Lake Wales.