PCSO investigating homicide where father killed 16-year-old son

LAKE WALES, Fla. — The Polk County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide where a father killed his 16-year-old son Monday morning.

The 16-year-old was living with his grandfather, who left the house at about 8 a.m. Monday.

When the grandfather returned about three hours later, his son and the 16-year-old's father, Stephen Thomas Rodda, met him outside.

According to police, Rodda told his father, "I wouldn't go in there if I were you. I killed someone. You may need to call the police."

Rodda's father then entered the house and found his grandson dead in the kitchen/dining room area.

Rodda fled from the scene but was caught by police about a mile away before being taken into custody.

Police believe Rodda used an angle grinder to kill his son.

Rodda had an outstanding warrant in South Carolina, with a criminal history that spans "all over the United States," according to Judd.

Police said Rodda also has a history of methamphetamine use dating back to high school, as well as psychotic episodes.

According to PCSO, this is the second incident in almost a week in Polk County where a parent killed their own child. A woman killed her two children, a 10-year-old and a 19-year-old, on Aug. 27.