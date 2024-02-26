SPCA Florida urgently needs foster homes for dogs and nursing puppies

LAKELAND, Fla. — SPCA Florida animal shelter in Lakeland is currently overcrowded due to an uptick in nursing dogs and their puppies.

The animal shelter received an influx of owner surrenders and some from Polk County Animal Control.

“It is puppy season, and people now have this big dog at home that just gave birth to 10 puppies. It’s overwhelming for them, so that’s why they no longer can care for them and wish to surrender them to the shelter,” said Randa Richter, SPCA Florida Humane Programs director.

SPCA Florida urgently needs homes for these mamas and their litters. They are encouraging more people to open their homes and foster.

“We don't really want small nursing puppies on property. Their immune systems have not been built up yet. We rather put them in foster homes where it’s safer,” Richter said.

Richter said if the rescue organization does not find more foster homes soon, they won’t be able to take in any more dogs.

“That’s why we’re putting out the plea for people who are interested in fostering nursing mom dogs to help out. So, we can pull more and put them in foster care and help save their lives,” she said.

The shelter will provide all the tools you need to become a successful foster parent.

“Just take care of the mom. The mom takes care of everything else for you. We’ll provide any food that’s necessary, all medical care and set up such as kennels and pee pads,” Richter said.

The puppies will be spayed and neutered once they are old enough and then will be available for adoption.