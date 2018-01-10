Sheriff Judd says homicide case is solved after man found dead in home, 31 guns stolen

Kelly Bazzle
8:54 AM, Jan 10, 2018
Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd says they have solved a homicide in Polk City after a man was killed inside a residence and another was brutally attacked.

Sheriff Grady Judd will hold a news conference on Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. to provide details on the investigation and search for the suspects behind the incident. 

Deputies believe the suspect(s) stole up to 31 firearms from the home. 

