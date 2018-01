POLK CITY, Fla. — A homicide investigation is underway in Polk City after a man was found dead in a home.

Polk County Sheriff's Office responded to a call at around 1:45 p.m. Wednesday near the 7400 block on Berkley Rd.

Once the death was determined to be suspicious, homicide detectives and crime scene investigators began processing the scene, conducting interviews, and conducting a neighborhood canvass.

Sheriff Grady Judd will address the situation at 5:30 p.m.