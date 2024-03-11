Sex offender arrested in Polk County for attempted kidnapping, exposing himself

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A registered sex offender from Titusville is in custody for exposing himself to children and adults in Polk County.

During the last week of February, police received reports of a suspicious man driving a gray mid-sized SUV in the Winter Haven area, approaching children who were walking to their bus stops in the morning.

Investigators said on Feb. 23 at 7:20 a.m., Robert Miranda, 42, attempted to lure a nine-year-old girl into his car at Avenue H and 15th St NE.

Wearing a black surgical-style mask, Miranda pulled up and asked her if she was missing a dog, saying he had one in his vehicle. Recognizing that he was trying to get her in the car, she ran to an adult and reported it.

Police said 20 minutes later, Miranda opened his car door and masturbated in front of a 12-year-old boy near Avenue J and 4th St SE.

The boy took out his phone and attempted to take a photo, at which point Miranda immediately drove in reverse and fled.

During the investigation, Winter Haven Police learned on Feb. 16 two women were approached by Miranda in the same vehicle on Avenue A SW. He opened the driver’s door and masturbated in front of them. When the victims yelled, Miranda left.

Investigators said Miranda would remove the license plate on his vehicle.

“See how strategic he was in his conduct. He would take the tag off and back around, and he kind of hid the car so he could put the tag back on it. The tag was off when he would actually go to his prey,” said Grady Judd, Polk County Sheriff.

Surveillance video collected from businesses in the area showed the license plate of the SUV, which eventually led investigators to Miranda. He was taken into custody in Titusville by the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office.

On March 6, Miranda was transferred to the Polk County Jail. His charges include attempted kidnapping and lewd and lascivious exhibition by a person over 18.

Police believe there are other instances where Miranda has solicited or exposed himself. Victims are encouraged to contact police.

“These cannot be the only instances where Miranda has solicited or exposed himself—we encourage anyone who has seen this guy and/or car connected with anything illegal to please contact us. We need to make sure this guy spends years in prison to separate him from innocent children,” said Judd.