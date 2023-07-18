Several Florida metro areas may see home price declines over next year

LAKELAND, Fla. — While home prices across the United States continued to rise in the CoreLogic Home Price Index, the team behind the numbers said warning signs may be flashing for several areas in Florida.

Month-over-month, home prices increased 0.9% nationally and 1.4% year-over-year, CoreLogic reported. The company forecasted a 1% month-over-month gain in May 2024 and a 4.5% gain in prices year-over-year in the same month.

The Southeastern United States continued to pace the nation with gains, with Miami posting the largest gain with an increase of 11.8% in home prices.

But CoreLogic said while Miami's market has soared, other areas of Florida may be ready for a reset.

CoreLogic listed five metro areas "at risk of a home price decline" over the next 12 months. The forecast was reported to have a confidence score between 50-75%. Of those five metro areas, three of them were in Florida.

The impacted Florida metro areas include Lakeland-Winter Haven, North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, Cape Coral-Fort Myers and Port St. Lucie.

According to CoreLogic, the metro area with the highest risk of a home price decline was Provo-Orem, Utah.