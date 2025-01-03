Residents of Winter Haven’s Lucerne Lakeside park frustrated with rent hikes and fines

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Michael McBride moved to Lucerne Lakeside 55+ mobile home community because he was enticed by the beautiful property.

“It was nice. It was cleaned up. It seems like it was being taken care of well. Yards were mowed immaculately, weed eating everything,” McBride said.

He said that all changed when a new owner took over, and now the property is not being kept.

“Septic line broke that was running, it filled up in the tank and was running out into the canal. The garbage cans are overfilled because they're not big enough for it. Not enough garbage cans to accommodate 140 people,” McBride said.

Residents reached out to ABC Action News because they say several ongoing issues may force them out, including receiving fines for parking on lawns and not keeping the grass cut. Although it was once a service provided by park maintenance.

“I can't mow my grass because I'm disabled. I’m not able to go out there and mow grass and a lot of older people can't do that, and they can't afford to pay people because they can hardly afford to pay the lot rent,” Lydia Lewis said.

Lewis said the rent has continuously increased despite most residents having fixed incomes. In 2022, the lot rent was $566; this year, it’s $694. She said the fees also vary month to month.

The property manager told ABC Action News that he had no comment. We contacted Inspire Communities, the property owner, but did not hear back.

Neighbors want management to upgrade the community to reflect the rent hikes and to stop issuing fines.

“People out here just want to live, that’s all. You get up in age, you don't want all that hassle. You don't want to be bothered with all of that,” Lewis said.