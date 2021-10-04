Publix announces plan to hire rouhgly 30,000 by years end

LAKELAND, Fla. — Publix announced Monday it plans to hire 30,000 workers across the seven states it serves by the end of 2021. The new workers will be in stores, distribution centers, and other nonseasonal positions.

“As we continue to grow, having a dedicated team ready to meet our needs is vitally important,” Publix Vice President of Human Resources Marcy Benton said in a statement. “Whether associates are new to the workforce or making a career change, Publix provides great benefits and a strong culture in which its associates build long, fulfilling careers.”

Publix is the latest in a long line of retailers and other businesses announcing a hiring increase ahead of the busy holiday season. Amazon, Walmart, Target, Kohls, the USPS, and FedEx have all announced plans to increase their workforce.

If you're interested in the Publix hiring, click here.