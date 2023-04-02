LAKELAND, Fla — Project Prom in Polk County is helping ease the burden on some families this prom season.

It's the 11th year students with UthMpact collect prom-wear and give them away free of charge.

"There’s no cost. All they have to do is sign a pledge that they’re going to refrain from risky behaviors during prom night," organizer, Samantha McCain, said.

Jenna West is just one of a couple hundred high school students taking advantage of Project Prom.

"There’s also like food you have to worry about on prom night, nails, shoes and there’s so many other factors that go into prom and so the dress was just one thing we didn’t have to worry about," West said.

McCain said before covid around 150 dresses were given out and now it's around 250.

"Their eyes light up and they just get super happy that we can give them these resources," McCain explained.

Project Prom is taking donations all year long. Right now they are in need of men's clothing. If you’re still in need, April 15th is the last Saturday to grab prom-wear.