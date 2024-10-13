Potential for Peace River flooding as water levels reach 'emergency levels'

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Polk County officials are warning of the potential for Peace River flooding as water levels continue rising.

Water is flowing into the Peace River from central and eastern areas of the county through the Peace Creek Drainage Canal, sparking a multi-agency response.

Southwest Florida Water Management District, in coordination with the County and the City of Bartow, are working to reduce downstream impacts by releasing water from Lake Hancock and monitoring water levels. The County says the controlled release is necessary to "protect the structural integrity of the District's water conservation structure."