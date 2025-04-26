Polk deputy shoots, kills knife-wielding man: PCSO

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A Polk County Sheriff’s Office deputy shot and killed a man on Friday after he allegedly threatened the law enforcement officer with a knife, authorities said.

John Snyder, 37, a transient, was the man shot and killed, according to Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd.

Snyder, who was wanted for outstanding warrant of burglary and theft, had run from Polk deputies on Tuesday, Judd said.

Deputies found him again on Friday at about 11:30 p.m. in front of a McDonald's restaurant on North Combee Road in Lakeland.

A deputy attempted to take Snyder into custody by using a Taser gun. He resisted, pushed the deputy off and started to run, Judd said. Other deputies arrived after being called for assistance.

Snyder then pulled a knife, Judd said. The deputy told him several times to drop the weapon. When he continued to advance toward the deputy, Snyder was shot several times.

Judd said there were two independent witnesses that said Snyder not only resisted the deputy, but lunged at him before the deputy Goodman fired those shots.

“Don't try to stab or shoot my deputies, because if you do, we're going to shoot you a lot,” Judd said. “So the end of the day, here's the message, don't attack my deputies. That's a guarantee. You ask for it. You make that choice, we're going to defend ourselves.”

The case will be turned over the State Attorney’s Office for review.