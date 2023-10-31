Polk Sheriff announces 10-kilo fentanyl bust that came "straight outta Compton"

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — The Polk County Sheriff's Office said three people have been arrested as part of the "single largest investigation and seizure of fentanyl in Polk County."

Polk Sheriff Grady Judd said the undercover operation was a joint operation by multiple agencies, including the Florida Highway Patrol, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

Sheriff Judd said multiple undercover purchases were made for fentanyl, methamphetamine, and cocaine. All total, Judd said ten kilos of drugs were purchased, and the amount of drugs could "overdose and kill five million people."

The Polk Sheriff's Office said the drugs came "straight outta Compton" on the way to Polk County. Judd said the drugs started in Sinaloa, Mexico, and then were taken to Compton, California. The drugs were then transported to Riverview, Florida, before landing in Polk County.