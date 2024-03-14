Watch Now
Polk pastor doing missionary work in Haiti returns before gangs close airport

Project DYNAMO, the veteran-led international rescue group, has a team now situated in the Dominican Republic ready to rescue Americans who are trapped in Haiti. The group already has more than a dozen requests from individiuals trapped in the increasingly violent country.
Posted at 6:06 PM, Mar 14, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-14 18:06:05-04

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — A gang led rebellion is ravaging Haiti and leaving people in turmoil. Dony St. Germain has witnessed the escalating violence firsthand.

“It was very chaotic. A lot of shooting, you could hear the weapons at night,” said St. Germain.

St. Germain pastors El Shaddai Community Church in Winter Haven. He has just returned from Haiti. His missionary group El Shaddai Ministries International visits the island every other week to deliver millions of meals and build homes.

He would have been in Haiti this week, but the airport is shutdown, seized by gangs. The pastor said the violence, hunger and unrest is unthinkable.

“This morning, I just talked to and tried to console a family who lost a 7-year-old last night, just sleeping in his bed. While they were shooting, he received a bullet,” said St. Germain.

There have been weeks of coordinated gang attacks around the capitol of city Port-au-Prince, to overthrow the government. The horrific violence has forced Haitians to flee.

Pastor St. Germain said his congregation has several members who have escaped to Winter Haven.

“One man's house was taken over by the gang. As soon as they came, they changed the lock, they took his car, they took everything. He could not even go back to his home, he had to fly out,” St. Germain said.

St. Germain fears the situation will only get worse.

“Pray for us, the situation is dire. So we can have the right leader that will take Haiti to the next phase,” said St. Germain.

