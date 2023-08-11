Polk County's newest school opens its doors to students

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — It's the first day of school for students in Polk County, but it's also the opening day for a new school in Winter Haven.

South Pointe Elementary opened its doors to students Friday morning. The school can hold about a thousand students; right now, there are 500 kids enrolled.

The brand-new school is about 127,000 square feet and has a modern look; it cost $47 million.

WFTS

WFTS

Principal Dart Meyers joined ABC Action News live before students showed up Friday morning. He explained there are challenges that come with opening a new school, but his staff are prepared.

“There is going to be a lot of fluid and flexibility. We’re going to have to work together because sometimes you don’t know how it’s going to work until you implement it, and we just make those tweaks and changes,” Meyers said.

The principal explained that South Pointe Elementary opened to alleviate overcrowding at other Winter Haven schools.

“We got Garden Grove and Pinewood in the Winter Haven area overcrowded and obviously trying to reduce their numbers cause they’re overcapacity. This school was built to help alleviate those issues,” Meyers said.

While it is an exciting day for Polk County students, there are major concerns with air conditioning units in several schools.

Thursday, the Polk Education Association filed a class action grievance with the school district, which claims at least 15 schools across the county are having trouble with AC units.

“Instead of being filled with excitement, we have literally been burning up in our buildings with AC problems and AC units being broken and the district being either unwilling or unable to fix these at the speediest that they need to fix these at," Stephanie Yocum, the President of the Polk Education Association, said.

The Polk County School District sent a statement that said: