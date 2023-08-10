Polk Education Association files complaint against school district for AC issues at 15 schools

DAVENPORT, Fla. — The Polk Education Association has filed a class action grievance against Polk County Public Schools.

The formal complaint alleges issues with air conditioners at 15 schools, including Davenport School of the Arts.

The union held a press conference outside the school in Davenport on Thursday.

"Instead of being filled with excitement, we have been literally burning up in our buildings with AC problems and AC units being broken and the district being either unwilling or unable to fix these at the speediness that they need to fix these at," said Stephanie Yocum, president of the Polk Education Association.

The complaint stated, "Broken AC units are not being repaired fast enough to provide a comfortable and healthy working and learning environment."

The union also requests the school district set thermostats to a minimum of 68°F.

Yocum said the district controls thermostats and sets the temperature to 72°F.

"The district is trying to uniform temperatures throughout the county at 72°F," said Yocum. "We had faulty thermostats that were saying they were reading at 72°F, yet the classrooms were 80°F to 85°F."

Yocum said Davenport School of the Arts has had issues since spring.

"We have everywhere from AC just being completely broken, and then the answer is, well, the work order is in, but we don't have the parts to fix it, or the work order is in, we might have the parts, but you're on the list because we don't have enough people to actually come out and fix it," said Yocum.

Yocum said the schools impacted include: North Lakeland Elementary School, Blake Academy, Lake Gibson Middle School, Spessard Holland Elementary, Socrum Elementary School, Davenport School of the Arts, Horizon Elementary School, George Jenkins High School, Sandhill Elementary School, Alturus Elementary School, Traviss Technical College, Bartow Middle School, Crystal Lake Middle School Boswell Elementary School, and Kathleen Elementary School.

Students go back to school on Aug. 11.

ABC Action News reached out to the district and their response is below.