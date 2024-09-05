Polk County woman wins $1 million prize after playing lottery

HAINES CITY, Fla. — A Polk County woman took home a hefty reward after buying a $20 scratch-off ticket at a local grocery store.

The Florida Lottery said Mary Curatolo from Haines City claimed a $1 million prize from the $5,000,000 Triple Match Scratch-Off game.

Curatolo chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $664,198 at the lottery's Tallahassee headquarters.

She purchased her ticket from a Publix at 617 US Highway 17-92 in Haines City. The grocery store received a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.