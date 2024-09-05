Watch Now
NewsPolk County

Actions

Polk County woman wins $1 million prize after playing lottery

Polk County winning lotto ticket
The Florida Lottery
Polk County winning lotto ticket
Posted

HAINES CITY, Fla. — A Polk County woman took home a hefty reward after buying a $20 scratch-off ticket at a local grocery store.

The Florida Lottery said Mary Curatolo from Haines City claimed a $1 million prize from the $5,000,000 Triple Match Scratch-Off game.

Curatolo chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $664,198 at the lottery's Tallahassee headquarters.

She purchased her ticket from a Publix at 617 US Highway 17-92 in Haines City. The grocery store received a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

PAY TO STAY
A Florida lawmaker says changes need to be made after the ABC Action News I-Team revealed the impact of Florida's "pay to stay" law, which allows inmates to be charged $50 a day, and in some cases, beyond the time they actually served.

Pay to stay: Florida lawmaker wants change in state law following I-Team reporting on $50-a-day prison fees

Latest Polk County News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News Plus 1280x720.png

Local News & Weather. Watch Live and Free 24/7.