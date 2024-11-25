Polk County Toys for Tots urgently needs volunteers leaving program in jeopardy

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Polk County Toys for Tots makes sure thousands of children will get a new toy every holiday season, but the future of the program is now in jeopardy.

School is out but instead of sitting at home, Sophia Suman and her friend Aubrey Copponex decided to help kids in need cross off their Christmas list.

"We woke up early, got up, got ready. It’s just good to get up and do stuff and know you’re helping someone out,” Sophia said.

This is her first time volunteering with Polk County Toys for Tots. She said it has made her grateful for what she has.

“People will just ask for simple hygiene things and it’s sad because we get that every single day. People asking for that for Christmas is sad to think about," said Sophia.

Sophia came with her mom, who saw a post online calling on volunteers to help shop and bag toys.

“We know that this might be their only Christmas gifts so we’re shopping these tables as if we’re shopping for our own kids. We want to make sure that they’re getting what they’re asking for,” said Tina Suman.

Unlike other Toys for Tots programs, this one is not run by marines but solely by volunteers. Program Coordinator Angela Davis said the need for volunteers is dire. She is pushing for youth to get involved.

“This younger generation, it seems to be a little harder to get them out and volunteer. Our biggest problem here is that our core group of volunteers are all getting older and so many of them have had to resign because of health issues,” Davis said.

She said they especially need a dedicated group of volunteers to join a steering committee.

“Right now, I’m wearing about six different hats. I'm doing all the marketing, bookkeeping, fundraising all the events and volunteer coordinating,” said Davis.

In 2021, 11,800 children received toys. Last year that number rose to 16,130. As more families turn to the organization for gifts, Davis said without more help, the program could go away for good.

“With the number of children we’re assisting, we have a need in this county. It's going to be important though, for people to come together and help us out,” said Davis. “That steering committee, if anyone is interested, please reach out to me. That's my big goal. If I can get that steering committee together, then we’re going to be right back here next year.”

You can sign up to volunteer here.