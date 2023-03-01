Watch Now
Polk County Schools heading to Puerto Rico to recruit teachers and support staff

Posted at 10:31 AM, Mar 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-01 10:31:02-05

LAKELAND, Fla. — As schools across Florida continue to look for teachers, Polk County Public Schools announced it will look overseas for new staff.

Polk County Schools said they will be in San Juan, Puerto Rico, from March 24-25 to "recruit teachers and non-instructional employees."

The recruiters will be at the Courtyard Isla Verde Beach Resort on March 24 from 3-6 p.m. and March 25 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Representatives from Lee County and St. Lucie County school districts will also be on the trip.

Polk County Schools said teachers will start at $47,500, and all PCPS jobs pay at least $15 per hour, along with other benefits.

