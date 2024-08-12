Polk County Schools continues focus on safety and school grades for new year

POLK COUNTY, Fla — Polk County Public Schools district has tripled the number of its A schools. Improving school grades is just one of the continued goals for the district in the 2024-2025 year.

About 125,000 students arrived at school campuses across Polk County for the first day of school Monday. Both students and parents at Dundee Elementary Academy are excited for what the new school year has in store.

“I am really excited. It’s her first day of school. So I'm excited for her to meet new friends, learn new curriculum, just to see overall; for her to have a great year,” said Stephanie Benetiz.

Dundee Elementary Academy is the northeast portion of the county, which is seeing the most growth. It is one of three Polk County schools with an International Baccalaureate (IB) program, which teaches students to demonstrate critical thinking and research skills.

This school year, an agriculture program has also been added.

“Our STEM teacher went to the national AG in the classroom conference over the summer. Our two new goats just arrived on campus over the weekend. So students will be learning all about agriculture and STEM as well,” said principal Dr. Lana Tatom Headley.

The district continues to make safety a top priority. New this year, all Polk County school buses are equipped with stop-arm cameras to catch drivers who illegally pass them.

“In one day, our drivers reported over 750 incidences of people illegally passing a stopped school bus. That jeopardizes the safety of our students, parents and others, so we have to take this seriously,” said Superintendent Fred Heid.

Drivers are being given a 60-day education period for the stop-arm cameras. Citations will begin Sept. 24.