Polk County residents explain why they did or did not vote on Primary Election Day

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Voters across Polk County weighed in at the polls on Primary Election Day.

ABC Action News wanted to gauge the voters' moods, so we went to the polls and the streets to hear your voices.

“A lot of my friends, we’re all very politically motivated. We’re always reminding each other to remember Tuesday we have to vote. So that’s why I'm here even in the rain,” said Glenn Walter.

“I am from Cuba, and I don't have that privilege in Cuba to vote because it’s a communist country. I'm here more than 50 years and I'm very grateful that I can do my rights. Vote for whatever I want,” Maria Rocha said.

According to the Supervisor of Elections, primary elections typically have low voter turnout in Polk County. However, some people understand just how important primaries are.

“I think it’s very important because you want the right person to vote for in your particular party. That’s where the primary comes in,” Boyd Robinson said.

“Of course, everyone wants to come out every four years and vote for the presidential elections, but the ones in between are so much more important to me because this is my community, this is where I live. We want to be able to make sure that everyone is being treated equally, properly and fairly,” Walter said.

“It’s a big deal for me because you have to elect the right person in the right position. The one who is going to do for the county,” Rocha said.

One voter said people should realize these elections affect so much of their daily life.

“Our grocery prices are going through the roof; gas prices are going through the roof, and they always blame the people at the top. A lot of times it’s the ones who are not at the top but the ones who are in the middle, because they’re the ones making the prices for our areas,” said Walter.

Meanwhile, those who did not vote on Tuesday said they wanted to become more informed about the issues.

“I was just not aware of any issues this year or anything going on,” said Larenz Deshazor.

Others were not aware that primaries were happening on Tuesday.

“I’m not voting today because honestly, I didn’t know voting was happening today. I used to be pretty involved in it, but I've gotten more spaced out in recent times,” said Kyle Thomas.