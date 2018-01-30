Polk County mom collecting donations for schools amid flu outbreak

LAKE WALES, Fla. — A Polk County parent is determined to stamp out the flu. And she’s asking other families to do the same.

Sarah Frederick, a mother of one, battled the flu with her daughter back in December.

“Out of the blue she was totally fine, went to school and I got a call from the school saying she doesn’t feel good which is unlike her,” Sarah Frederick told ABC Action News her family spent 12 hours in the hospital before her child was diagnosed with the flu.

“It is very dangerous yes,” Frederick said.

This, before the wide-spread epidemic making it’s way to all 49 states.

But, Frederick doesn’t want to fend off the flu a second time around, so she’s taking action.

‘We are in the start of the flu season here, we aren’t even halfway through it and it’s bad,” Frederick added.

So, she turned to Facebook Monday to ask for other families help in preventing the sickness.

In a Facebook post Sarah asked her friends to donate to their local schools.

“*ALL HANDS ON DECK* I am looking for Kleenex, Hand Sanitizer and Lysol or Clorox Wipes (doesn't have to be name brand) donations for our school Roosevelt Academy (Official Page). We have to nip this sickness in the butt to keep our Teachers and Kids healthy! If you can make a donation, I will pick it up! If you'd like to make a monetary donation, I will do the shopping!! This is a major need for our school and my goal is to load the school up with enough of each to get them through this horrible flu season! Anything is appreciated!!! Please tag and share!!”

Her Facebook post took off, and while she said she’s only received a few donations for her child’s school at Roosevelt Academy in Lake Wales, others say they’ve brought the items directly to their children’s classrooms.

“I know it’s a problem ,it’s a problem in on Polk County Schools,” she said.

ABC Action News asked Polk County School if it’s necessary. Their response, no. But they do appreciate the donations to the local schools in an effort to keep classrooms clean.

Polk County School Board statement: