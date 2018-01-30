Florida Hospital offers free flu shots in response to flu epidemic, Tamiflu shortage

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said we're in the worst flu season since 2009.

In fact, some Tampa Bay Area pharmacies are reporting a shortage of Tamiflu — the medication that decreases the duration and symptoms of the flu.

As a direct response to the ongoing spread of the virus and the shortage of antiviral medicines, the Florida Hospital will be providing free flu shots.

Beginning Wednesday, January 31 through Friday, February 2 from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. you can visit any Florida Hospital Centra Care Clinic to receive the free shot.

To find the nearest clinic near you, visit the Florida Hospital Centra Care website.

