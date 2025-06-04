Polk County man arrested on multiple animal cruelty charges

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A man was arrested after deputies were tipped off about several horses and goats living in poor conditions on his Lake Wales property.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office said they received a tip about two horses in a field that appeared to be malnourished. Deputies found that one horse was extremely skinny with its rib and hip bones visible, while another was lying on the ground and unable to lift its head, barely breathing.

The horse on the ground died by the time detectives arrived.

During the investigation, detectives also found multiple "environmental hazards," including rotting trash, scrap metal, hundreds of flies and more. A trough filled with a mixture of antifreeze and gasoline was also found leaking into water that the animals were drinking.

Several adults and children were living in various structures throughout the property on Poe Road during the investigation, according to PCSO.

Deputies said the homeowner, Joemanuel Nunez-Suarez, 40, claimed ownership of most of the animals, including eight horses, 11 goats and two sheep. Three of the horses were neglected.

Nunez-Suarez told deputies he was taking care of the animals for a friend, but it was too expensive to feed them, and he told the friend to come get them three months ago. PCSO seized all animals and said they will be rehabilitated.

Jorge Almeida Rodriguez and Idanys Queveto were charged with environmental crimes, while Barbara Suarez and Hennycha Rosa Rosa were charged with resisting arrest. Barbara owned one of the horses, so she was additionally charged with animal neglect.

Nunez-Suarez was arrested and charged with felony animal cruelty, animal cruelty and three counts of confining animals without proper food, care, and sustenance.