Polk County man arrested for alleged role in death of 81-year-old

Posted at 10:34 AM, Mar 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-14 11:53:54-04

AUBURNDALE, Fla. — A Polk County man is facing multiple charges including murder after the disappearance of an elderly Auburndale man.

According to the Polk County Sheriff's Office, authorities in Georgia arrested David Jesse Williams, 30, on charges including first-degree murder, tampering with evidence, and grand theft auto for his alleged role in the disappearance of an 81-year-old man.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd was scheduled to hold a news conference on the arrest at 1 p.m. but the sheriff's office said it was canceled "due to new information in the case."

That information is expected to be released "at a later time," according to the sheriff's office.

Williams remains in custody in the state of Georgia.

