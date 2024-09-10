Polk County man allegedly shot and killed his neighbor after an argument: PCSO

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A Polk County man allegedly shot and killed his neighbor after an argument Tuesday morning.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened at 1146 Fleming Avenue. When deputies arrived at the house, they found Alfredo "Freddy" Alfaro-Astello, 32, dead in the front yard.

Witnesses told PCSO that Clinton "CJ" Robinson Jr, 38, approached Alfaro-Astello and shot him. After he was shot, witnesses say Robinson said, "How do you like me now?" as he walked away.

The two men were neighbors who had prior arguments, according to witnesses.

Deputies found Robinson, and he is being interviewed. The Polk County Sherriff's Office said he will be charged with murder.

PCSO continues to investigate what led up to the shooting and believes there could be more witnesses.

Anyone with information on this incident is urged to contact Polk County Sheriff's Office at 863-298-6200 or Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-888-400-TIPS.