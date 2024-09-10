Watch Now
NewsPolk County

Actions

Polk County man allegedly shot and killed his neighbor after an argument: PCSO

A Polk County man allegedly shot and killed his neighbor after an argument. The Polk County Sheriff's Office said the incident occurred Tuesday morning at 1146 Fleming Avenue.
Polk County homicide
Posted
and last updated

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A Polk County man allegedly shot and killed his neighbor after an argument Tuesday morning.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened at 1146 Fleming Avenue. When deputies arrived at the house, they found Alfredo "Freddy" Alfaro-Astello, 32, dead in the front yard.

Witnesses told PCSO that Clinton "CJ" Robinson Jr, 38, approached Alfaro-Astello and shot him. After he was shot, witnesses say Robinson said, "How do you like me now?" as he walked away.

The two men were neighbors who had prior arguments, according to witnesses.

Deputies found Robinson, and he is being interviewed. The Polk County Sherriff's Office said he will be charged with murder.

PCSO continues to investigate what led up to the shooting and believes there could be more witnesses.

Anyone with information on this incident is urged to contact Polk County Sheriff's Office at 863-298-6200 or Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-888-400-TIPS.

ABC Action News spoke with residents in Pinellas County about what's most important to them in the upcoming election

St. Petersburg voters voice what's most important to them in the upcoming election

Latest Polk County News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News Plus 1280x720.png

Local News & Weather. Watch Live and Free 24/7.