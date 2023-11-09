Polk County deputies searching for man who allegedly murdered homeless man

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — The Polk County Sheriff's Office said deputies are searching for a man who allegedly murdered a homeless man at a camp in Winter Haven.

According to the sheriff's office, Enrique Martinez, 26, allegedly murdered the man at a homeless camp at 2nd Eloise Terrace in Winter Haven. The sheriff's office said an arrest warrant was issued for first-degree murder, possession of a firearm and ammo by a convicted felon, and tampering with evidence.



Deputies said Martinez is 5'6" tall, 146 lbs, with brown eyes and black hair. He has a tattoo on his left wrist that says "W7" and one on the left side of his neck that says "Natalia." His nickname is KiKi. According to the PCSO, Martinez has a criminal history dating back to 2011, with 13 felonies and 15 misdemeanors. He spent 5 years in state prison for aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and battery domestic violence - he was released in November 2022. He was most recently arrested for battery domestic violence and resisting arrest in April 2023, and was released on bond. If you have information on his whereabouts please call PCSO immediately by dialing 911.