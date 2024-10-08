Polk Co. residents in mobile homes urged to evacuate ahead of Hurricane Milton's intense winds

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Hurricane Milton's strong, damaging winds are a major concern in Polk County. People who live in mobile homes are being urged to evacuate, as they are the most vulnerable to the winds.

Felix Atkinson recently upgraded his mobile home, and now he's bracing for potential damage from Hurricane Milton.

“Eight months ago, we just put cabinets in here, I mean it's crazy," Atkinson said.

Atkinson is heeding the warning to evacuate.

"I purchased a room at one of the motels here in town. It's just for a couple of days, but if need to I can always step up and tell them that I need it for more days, which I hope doesn't happen," Atkinson said.

As he prepares for the intense storm, Atkinson feels compassion for those who have yet to recover from Hurricane Helene.

"My heart, it really goes out to those people that been affected by Helene," Atkinson said.

While Polk County was spared from Helene officials said Hurricane Milton will be a different story.

"First and foremost is the hurricane force damaging winds. Those strong winds will knock down trees, which will bring down powerlines. Anticipate damage to structures, anticipate power outages widespread through this county, which could last for days," said Paul Womble, Polk County's Emergency Management Director.

Residents who live in mobile homes that may not survive hurricane winds are able to evacuate to 19 Polk County shelters.

Special needs shelters will open at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, and the general population and pet-friendly shelters will open at noon.

For more Polk County Emergency Management information, you can call the Citizen’s Information Line at (863) 298-7500.