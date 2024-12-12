'Played games and deserved karma' Lakeland woman charge after she made threat to BlueCross BlueShield

LAKELAND, Fla — A little more than a week after the CEO of UnitedHealthcare was murdered in New York, a Lakeland woman now faces a felony charge after she allegedly used similar language to threaten a health insurance company.

The FBI was contacted on Dec. 10 after Briana Boston, 42, allegedly made a threatening phone call to BlueCross BlueShield Insurance company.

Lakeland Police said Boston called the insurance company because of a denied medical insurance claim. The call was recorded, and Boston said near the end of the call, "Delay, deny, dispose. You people are next."

"Delay, deny, dispose" were reportedly found on shell casings found at the scene of the UnitedHealthcare CEO shooting in Manhattan.

Law enforcement went to Boston's home and asked her if she used the phrase "Delay, deny, dispose," on a phone call with the insurance company. Investigators said she acknowledged saying the phrase and apologized.

Boston told law enforcement she used the words "because it's what is in the news right now." Boston further said, "The healthcare companies played games and deserved karm from the world because they are evil."

Boston was charged with Threats to conduct a mass shooting or act of terrorism.