Pedestrian hit and killed by Tesla on U.S. Highway 98 in Lakeland: LPD

LAKELAND, Fla — Lakeland Police (LPD) said a pedestrian was hit and killed after a crash with a Tesla on U.S. 98 in Lakeland.

LPD said the crash happened around 6 a.m. Tuesday near the 1300 block of U.S. Highway 98 South.

Police said a 2021 Tesla was going north on U.S. 98 South when it crossed an intersection on a green light and hit a man who was walking in the crosswalk.

The driver of the car stopped and remained at the crash scene, LPD said.

The pedestrian, identified as Jerald King, 68, of Lakeland, died at the scene from his injuries.

Police said the driver of the Tesla, who did not have apparent injuries, was taken to the hospital.

LPD said the pedestrian was crossing the road on an indicated no walk signal, and the driver did have a green light.

Anyone with information on the crash is urged to contact investigating officer Travis Payne at Travis.payne@lakelandgov.net.