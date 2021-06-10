Parents of 'ambushed and murdered' Polk teen want suspects charged as adults

MULBERRY, Fla. — The parents of a Polk County teenager "ambushed and murdered" at a Bartow park are calling on prosecutors to charge the two boys arrested as adults.

“Because you took something from us that we can’t get back,” said Taigur Taguri’s father, Mohamed. “You commit a crime like that without compassion, I think you deserve any kind of punishment that they can give you.”

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd announced Wednesday the arrest of two 16-year-old cousins.

ABC Action News is not naming the boys due to their age and because they are being charged as juveniles, for now. Both face first-degree murder charges.

Judd said he recommended both be charged as adults to State Attorney Brian Haas.

“It makes me completely angry that we’ve got kids killing kids,” Judd said. “It makes me so angry that I want to pluck my eyeballs out one at a time.”

Judd said two more people are wanted for their role in the deadly attack.

“I hope that memory, that nightmare, what they saw, what they did, I hope that they remember that forever,” said Taguri.

On Wednesday, hundreds of people gathered at Loyce E. Harpe Park in Mulberry to release balloons into the sky as a tribute to Taigur.

Ryan Smith

A majority of the crowd wore red, the 17-year-old's favorite color.

“I know he’s smiling. I know he knows he’s got everybody he loved together and that’s probably all he’d ever want,” said Bianca Mandujano.

Taigur's parents tell ABC Action News services for their son will take place Monday morning at Victory Church in Lakeland.