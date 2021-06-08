2 arrested for murder of Bartow 17-year-old, sheriff's office says

BARTOW, Fla. — The Polk County Sheriff's Office says two 16-year-olds have been arrested and charged with first-degree murder related to the shooting of a Bartow 17-year-old.

Authorities say the suspects were located Tuesday at a home on Gause Street in Bartow near the park where the homicide happened.

Sheriff Grady Judd is expected to provide more information on the arrests during a 12:30 p.m. press conference on Wednesday.

Judd described the murder of Taigur Taguri as a "horrible scene" during a press conference on Tuesday. Judd said Taguri was shot multiple times as he sat in the driver's seat of a truck on Monday night at Gordon Heights Park. Judd said Taguri was at the park with a 19-year-old girl and was going to meet up with some guys to sell them marijuana.

Judd said, according to the witness with Taguri, several unknown black males approached the truck, opened the doors and started to shoot at the victim.

"They ambushed and murdered this young man," Judd said.

According to the sheriff's office, the suspects discharged multiple firearms and Taguri was shot several times. The 19-year-old witness was not injured.

A woman who lives across the street from the park said she heard about five or six gunshots.

"Well I didn’t know what was happening and I didn't want to stick my head out because I didn't know which way the bullet was going. I went back there and laid down,” Riller Jackson said.

After the shooting, authorities said the suspects ran from the scene. Judd said authorities believe the suspects are around the same age as the victim.

On Tuesday, Judd said the suspects didn't take the marijuana and were considered to be armed and dangerous.

"That disturbs me, seriously that disturbs me. So, that means that the neighborhood we’re going to have to ban together and keep an eye out on the neighborhood even a lot closer because we got a lot of elderly folk in our neighborhood,” Darrell said.