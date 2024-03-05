Over 200 arrested in 8 day human trafficking operation in Polk County

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — The Polk County Sheriff's Office said with the assistance of multiple agencies, they arrested 228 suspects during an eight-day-long undercover human trafficking operation.

PCSO said they screened people who traveled to provide prostitution services to identify possible human trafficking victims. Of the 66 prostitutes who were arrested during the investigation, 13 were identified as possible human trafficking victims.

Authorities said 150 suspects were arrested for allegedly soliciting a prostitute and traveling to undercover locations to negotiate having sex in exchange for money. Eight other suspects were arrested for allegedly transporting prostitutes or deriving proceeds from prostitution.

According to PCSO, detectives charged suspects with a total of 70 felonies and 288 misdemeanors during the investigation.