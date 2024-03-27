Officials searching for suspect who hit, killed 18-year-old with sedan then fled

BARTOW, Fla. — Authorities are currently searching for a suspect involved in a hit-and-run crash in Bartow early Wednesday morning.

The Florida Highway Patrol said around 7:15 a.m., a man got into a minor crash at Bartow High School in a 2018 Hyundai sedan before fleeing the scene. While traveling north on Jackson Street near Pearl Street, the suspect struck an 18-year-old man and fled once again.

The victim passed away from his injuries at the scene of the crash.

FHP said the sedan was later found at a Polk County home, where troopers learned the driver had already changed vehicles and took off in a blue 2017 Ford Fiesta with the Florida tag number 5613UJ.

Anyone with information regarding the incident should call *FHP (*347) or Crime Stoppers at **TIPS.