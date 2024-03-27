Watch Now
NewsPolk County

Actions

Officials searching for suspect who hit, killed 18-year-old with sedan then fled

Watch the latest ABC Action News headlines any time. Updated weekdays during from 4am to 11:30pm.
Florida-Highway-Patrol-cruiser-FHP
Posted at 10:54 AM, Mar 27, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-27 12:12:30-04

BARTOW, Fla. — Authorities are currently searching for a suspect involved in a hit-and-run crash in Bartow early Wednesday morning.

The Florida Highway Patrol said around 7:15 a.m., a man got into a minor crash at Bartow High School in a 2018 Hyundai sedan before fleeing the scene. While traveling north on Jackson Street near Pearl Street, the suspect struck an 18-year-old man and fled once again.

The victim passed away from his injuries at the scene of the crash.

FHP said the sedan was later found at a Polk County home, where troopers learned the driver had already changed vehicles and took off in a blue 2017 Ford Fiesta with the Florida tag number 5613UJ.

Anyone with information regarding the incident should call *FHP (*347) or Crime Stoppers at **TIPS.

Latest Polk County News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News Plus 1280x720.png

Local News & Weather. Watch Live and Free 24/7.