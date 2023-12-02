No arrest 1 year after Winter Haven woman killed by hit-and-run driver near Christmas parade

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — The holidays are hard for Harold Hagan. It was his wife Kelly Hagan's favorite time of the year.

"She would light a room when she came in. Always smiling, just happy to be around everybody," said Hagan.

On December 3, 2022, Kelly was crossing the street at North Lake Howard Drive, heading to the Winter Haven Christmas boat parade, when she was hit and killed.

"My buddy crossed right before she did, and he said there was nothing coming. The car was estimated to hit her at about 65 miles an hour. This is 35 miles [speed limit] an hour, and as you can see, the cars speed through here," Hagan said

One year later, the suspect is still on the streets. Investigators believe the vehicle was a silver Dodge Caliber with Virginia plates.

Crimestoppers is offering a reward for information leading to an arrest.

Kelly's widower is hoping someone knows something or the driver will do the right thing.

"It's crazy. How can you possibly hit and kill somebody? They never attempted to stop. They just kept on going, and now we're all left without Kelly,” Hagan said.

If you have any information, call Heartland Crimestoppers at (800) 226-8477.