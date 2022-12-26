Family of Winter Haven woman killed by hit-and-run driver wants suspect caught

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Christmas was Kelly Hagan’s favorite holiday. She loved to trim the tree and spend time with loved ones.

“Needless to say, Christmas will never be the same again,” said Harold Hagan.

Harold Hagan's wife Kelly, didn’t get to see Christmas day this year.

“They didn’t bother to stop, slow down or nothing,” Hagan said.

On December 3, Kelly was crossing the street, heading to the Winter Haven Christmas boat parade, when she was hit and killed. The driver sped off.

“I hope the guilt’s eating them up as well. I hope they're not able to sleep at night because they destroyed our family. Here it is Christmas time, and my wife wasn’t here to enjoy it with us,” said Hagan.

He never imagined losing his soulmate just four months after they got married. It is the second death the family is dealing with in just a few months. Kelly’s son was hit and killed in Philadelphia in June.

“It happens once you’re like, oh my gosh, that’s crazy this is terrible. Then it happens a second time and you’re like, no there’s no way this is happening again. We weren’t even over the first incident,” said Ashley Grabowski, Kelly’s daughter.

Right now, all investigators have to go by is the vehicle description, a silver Dodge Caliber with Virginia plates.

Kelly's family is hoping someone knows something or the driver will do the right thing.

“It’s not fair for you to take someone. She had so much left to live for. My sister’s pregnant, she’s going to be having a baby. I have my 3-year-old son, who would FaceTime her every day. I have an almost one-year-old too. Now she’s not going to be able to see him turn one,” Grabowski said.

If you have any information, call Heartland Crimestoppers at (800) 226-8477. There is a reward for information leading to an arrest.