Motorcyclist dead after crashing into SUV in Lakeland: Police

LAKELAND, Fla. — Police are investigating after a motorcyclist crashed into an SUV in Lakeland Thursday morning, officials said.

The Lakeland Police Department said around 11:36 a.m., officers arrived at the 2100 block of East Edgewood Drive after reports of the crash.

Police said a black Suzuki motorcycle was traveling west on East Edgewood Drive while a white Hyundai SUV was exiting a parking lot from the north side of the road. The SUV proceeded to exit the parking lot and traveled across the westbound lanes of travel, coming to a stop in the inside lane while waiting for eastbound traffic.

The motorcycle then crashed into the SUV, knocking the motorcyclist off the bike.

Officials attempted life-saving measures, and the motorcyclist was taken to Lakeland Regional Health, where he passed away.

The SUV's driver was uninjured.

The road was shut down for around two hours while police investigated.

Anyone with information about the crash should contact Traffic Crash Investigator Officer Emily Suttle at emily.suttle@lakelandgov.net.