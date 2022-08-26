Mother, teen daughter hit by car while crossing road after church in Haines City

HAINES CITY, Fla. — A mother and her 15-year-old daughter are recovering in the hospital after being hit by a car after church Thursday evening.

The Haines City Police Department said the mother and her daughter had just gotten out of the Redeemed Church of God in Christ shortly before 9:30 p.m. when they attempted to walk across Eighth Street North to get to the parking lot. While doing so, both were hit by a car.

The collision caused the mother to be transported to Osceola Regional Hospital and her daughter to the Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children in Orlando. Both received lower body injuries and are recovering and "in stable condition."

The driver, per witnesses, was not speeding and stopped after hitting the mother and daughter.

Haines City PD said it was raining at the time of the accident and that there was not a designated crosswalk that the mother and daughter could have used.