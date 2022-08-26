Watch Now
15-year-old Largo High School student killed in Clearwater crash: FHP

Posted at 9:15 AM, Aug 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-26 10:13:39-04

CLEARWATER, Fla.  — A 15-year-old Largo High School student was killed in a crash Friday morning in Clearwater, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the teenager was trying to walk northbound across Belleair Road, east of South Haven Drive when he walked into the path of a sedan that was driving westbound. He died at the scene.

Pinellas County Schools identified the victim as Ethan Weiser and said grief counselors would be at Largo High to provide support.

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of Largo High School student Ethan Weiser, in a tragic accident his morning. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family, friends and school community. We have grief counselors at the school and will provide support as we all grieve this heartbreaking loss."

It happened around 6:45 a.m.

According to FHP, the two-lane road is unlit.

Troopers said the driver of the sedan, a 60-year-old man from Tampa, came to a controlled stop along the north shoulder of the road.

Story developing, refresh for updates. Stay with ABC Action News for the latest.

