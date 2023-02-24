More than two dozen arrested in sweep focused on child predators: Polk County Sheriff

LAKELAND, Fla. — The Polk County Sheriff's Office said a two-week-long undercover operation led to the arrest of more two dozen men and women who were allegedly targeting children.

According to the PCSO, those arrested included a Colorado corrections officer, a high school umpire, and a carnival/fair amusement ride operator.

The sheriff's office said two suspects traveled to undercover locations with the intention of having sex with children while six others allegedly had sexually explicit conversations or transmitted harmful material to people they thought were children.

"I say it all the time - parents need to be all up in their child's business' when it comes to electronic devices that give them access to online gaming, mobile applications, texting, or the internet. Check their devices regularly, and ensure parental controls are enabled to keep predators like these away from your kids," Sheriff Grady Judd said.

The PCSO said they were assisted by multiple law enforcement resources including FDLE and the office of the state attorney for the 10th Judicial District.