Memorial Service to be held for Lake Wales K9 officer killed on duty

LAKE WALES, Fla. — A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, August 9, for a Lake Wales K-9 officer shot and killed on duty.

K-9 Officer Max was killed August 3 after he and his partner, Officer Joyner, responded to a domestic violence incident. According to Police Chief Chris Velasquez, Max and Officer Joyner chased the suspect into the woods where Max bit him in the leg. The suspect shot and killed Max with a stolen gun.

Max was a 7-year-old Belgian Malinois and his partner, Officer Joyner, has been with LWPD for 11 years.

The Lake Wales Police Department, their families, and the community will gather to honor Officer Max and bid him a final goodbye. The service will be held at HighPoint Church in Lake Wales at 10 a.m. For those who cannot attend, the service will stream live on ABC Action News Plus.

