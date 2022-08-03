Lake Wales Police Department K-9 'murdered by a violent suspect': PCSO

A Lake Wales Police Department (LWPD) K-9 was shot and killed during an officer-involved shooting Wednesday morning, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office (PCSO).

In a press release, PCSO said the LWPD K-9, Max, was "murdered by a violent suspect."

A short time after the shooting, Max's handler, LWPD Officer Jared Joyner, led a procession from the Lake Wales Police Department to take Max to the Medical Examiner's Office for a necropsy.

Polk County Sheriff's Office LWPD K-9 team Officer Jared Joyner and Max, a Belgian Malinois, on their first day on patrol in 2015. Max was killed in a shooting on Wednesday, August 3, 2022.

Polk County Sheriff's Office

PCSO said the suspect, described as a violent convicted felon, was also killed during the officer-involved shooting.

Action Air 1 flew over the scene earlier on Wednesday near W. Seminole Avenue. Crime scene tape could be seen by a home and nearby railroad tracks.

Lake Wales Police Chief Chris Velasquez is expected to release more details at 2 p.m.