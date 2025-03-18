Man was drunk when he hit and killed retired Polk County sergeant: Sheriff

BARTOW, Fla. — A Winter Haven man was arrested Monday evening for allegedly hitting and killing a retired Polk County Sheriff's Office sergeant who had stopped to remove debris from a roadway.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office said the retired sergeant was Dan Cooley, 69, of Bartow. Detectives said Cooley had pulled his car onto the northern edge of Van Fleet Drive in Bartow and turned on his hazard lights.

Cooley then got out of his car and went to remove a large tote bag that had fallen from his vehicle and was creating a roadway hazard. That's when detectives said Aaron Wells, 50, of Winter Haven, hit Cooley with his Jaguar and then came to a stop.

The sheriff's office said first responders got to the scene and began life-saving measures on Cooley before taking him to Bartow Regional Medical Center. Detectives said Cooley was resuscitated multiple times, but ultimately died from his injuries.

Polk County Sheriff's deputies said they smelled the odor of alcohol on Wells who also allegedly had slurred speech and watery eyes. Deputies said during a field sobriety test, Wells appeared impaired and he was placed under arrest.

After being taken to the Polk County Sheriff's Processing Center, deputies said Wells "attempted to manipulate the breath alcohol test by not providing ample breath." However, deputies said his breath still measured .092 and .105, both over the legal limit of .08.

According to the PCSO, Wells allegedly told deputies he drank several beers before driving. An 11-year-old girl was also in the car, and fortunately, was not injured.

Wells was booked into jail on charges of DUI manslaughter and negligent child abuse.