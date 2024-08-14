Man arrested in fatal stabbing of woman at a construction site in Winter Haven

WINTER HAVEN, Fla — The Winter Haven Police Department arrested a man after he allegedly stabbed a woman to death last month. Just before midnight on July 26, officers responded to the stabbing at a construction area behind the old Banyon Beach motel at 1630 6th Street NW (U.S. Highway 17). They found Angel Snell. 26, stabbed to death just outside of a shipping container on the construction property.

When detectives searched the shipping container, they found items belonging to Kenneth Foresyth Jr., 21.

Police found that Foresyth worked at Longhorn Steakhouse. They went to the steakhouse on July 28 and saw a schedule that showed Foresyth working the night of the stabbing.

Police then say they looked at video footage from cameras around the construction site. The footage showed Foresyth walking behind a mosque and then running from the area a couple of minutes later.

Foresyth was brought in for questioning and was shown video footage of him running from the area where the stabbing occurred. Winter Haven Police say that he told investigators that he "got a pebble inside his shoe causing him to run." Upon future questioning, he changed his story, and police say Foresyth told investigators that he was at the construction site on the night of the stabbing and started a small fire. When the victim approached the area, he got into some kind of altercation with her, and Foresyth stabbed her to death.

Foresyth was charged with Second Degree Murder (FL), False Report to a LEO re Capital Felony (F3) and Destroying/Tampering with Evidence (F3). He was booked into the Polk County Jail.